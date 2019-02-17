Chamisa meets Matebeleland chiefs; party coy on what was discussed

By Bulawayo Correspondent

TWO outspoken Matebeleland South traditional leaders, Chief Vezi Maduna of Filabusi and Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni met MDC president Nelson Chamisa in Harare last week.

The meeting, held last Thursday, was confirmed to NewZimbawbe.com by MDC national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo.

“I can confirm that president Chamisa met with Chiefs from Matebeleland,” said Khumalo who was part of the closed-door encounter.

“As you know, chiefs are the custodians of our culture and tradition.

“Several issues regarding our culture and the spirit of ubuntu were discussed in the meeting.”

Asked if the issue of the emotive Gukurahundi issue was discussed during the meeting, Khumalo was evasive.

“As I said, a lot of issues were discussed during the meeting. I am, however, not in position to say exactly which issues were discussed,” she said.

The meeting was also attended by the MDC vice chairperson Morgan Komichi.

Chief Maduna has been vocal on the Gukurahundi atrocities which claimed an estimated 20,000 lives in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces.

In November 2017, the traditional leader wrote to the United Nations urging the global body to set up a special commission of inquiry to investigate the killings.

Chief Maduna has also written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa calling on him to solve the issue. Mnangagwa is still to respond to the chief’s letter.

A critic of the government, Chief Nduna recently said that the Zanu PF administration had failed on all fronts and called for the establishment of a transitional authority.

“One would not be faulted should he say the administration is a regime,” he said.

“The current administration has failed most profoundly on all criteria that identify it as a government.”