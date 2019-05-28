Chamisa mocks sore loser Mwonzora

By Leopold Munhende

MDC president, Nelson Chamisa added salt to losing secretary general candidate Douglas Mwonzora’s wounds at the end of the party’s Gweru congress, mocking the Manicaland Senator for sulking.

In his final address to the congress Monday, Chamisa instead praised losing candidates, Morgen Komichi and Happymore Chidziva who lost in the race for the vice presidency and deputy national chairman respectively but remained behind to celebrate with the winners.

“I remember the feeling I got in 2014, when I lost to Dougie (Douglas Mwonzora). We got to congress and everyone was chanting my name and monikers but when the votes were tallied, he was way ahead of me. I was shocked, hurt and walked away.

“I however did not leave the party because I am a loyal cadre,” Chamisa said to cheers.

“After losing an election, you can go and take a nap which is what Mwonzora did today (Monday). He lost against Hwende (Charlton). He lost the same way, I lost to him in 2014.”

Mwonzora lost his secretary general position to Chamisa’s ally Hwende by 2 090 to 721 votes.

In the congress run-in, Mwonzora had expressed interest in challenging Chamisa for the party presidency but failed to get a single nomination.

He was however nominated for the secretary general’s position, in which he came head to head with Hwende losing by over 1 000 votes.

Mwonzora left the congress venue, Ascot Stadium, in Gweru in a huff, way before results were officially announced.

Chamisa has been accused of hounding Mwonzora out of the race by “managing the nomination process” to ensure the former secretary general did not get any nomination for president.

At the 2014 congress, Chamisa was beaten by Mwonzora but was later elevated to the vice presidency by late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai, leaving his rival seething with anger.

The 41 year-old lawyer used his new found position to devastating effect, wrestling power from his opponents hours after Tsvangirai was confirmed dead in South Africa last February.