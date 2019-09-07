Chamisa: Mugabe’s passing is one vote less for me

By Leopold Munhende

MDC President Nelson Chamisa says his party has lost one more voter following the passing of ex-Zanu PF leader Robert Mugabe Friday morning.

Chamisa was speaking to international broadcaster Al Jazeera on Mugabe’s life and legacy Friday afternoon.

“We acknowledge the contribution made to the country in the liberation of our country and also his contributions in the early days when he contributed to education and health.

“But we also acknowledge the reality that there were also negatives in terms of the pains that the people had to go through on account of the omissions and commissions in government,” Chamisa said.

“What is gratifying to us is that at the end of his reign he voted for change, he voted for myself, in fact Mr Mugabe is one of the few people who did not hide their vote.”

Chamisa added: “He clearly endorsed the alternative, he clearly endorsed the narrative and paradigm of change and we are excited that towards the end of his reign he had come to his senses on the need for democracy, the need for justice, the need for freedom, the need for accounting for past transgressions particularly against other Zimbabweans.

“We have lost a voter, we have lost a supporter, we have lost a citizen, an African son.”

Mugabe threw his weight behind Chamisa in last year’s presidential elections after an acrimonious fallout with his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party.

He openly declared that he will vote for Chamisa.

Their animosity was over the November 2017 military assisted coup which toppled him from power and catapulted Mnangagwa in his stead.

Chamisa added that despite his contributions during the early years of Zimbabwe’s formation, Mugabe had left the country divided and devastated by economic strife.

“We feel that he left the nation divided, more disunited, in difficult circumstances especially in the breakdown of the rule of law, the breakdown of governance systems.

“So Mugabe is an indicator of what we should do right, the fact that he has had to pass on in foreign lands is something that points to problems that we have in our country,” said Chamisa.

Mugabe oversaw the fall of Zimbabwe’s economy over his 37 year rule having taken over what was expected to be Africa’s ideal former colony.

There have been mixed reactions to his death with some focusing on how he stood up to the West, resisting what he described as neo-liberal advances by the UK, Europe and America.

Others such as radical secessionist party Mthwakazi Republic and former Chevrons player Henry Olonga have maintained that he will be remembered as nothing more than a tyrant.