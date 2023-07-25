Chamisa promises ED Leader of Opposition seat in Parliament, promises ‘mean-lean’ government

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has promised President Emmerson Mnangagwa a seat in Zimbabwe’s 10th Parliament as Leader of Opposition, a position the former unsuccessfully tabled for him in 2018.

Chamisa, who is widely expected to present Mnangagwa with the most competition among 10 other presidential candidates, was speaking at a rally in Chirumanzu South constituency where he had gone to drum up support for his parliamentary candidate Patrick Cheza.

In 2018, with intentions of making it back into the United Kingdom’s (UK) Commonwealth, Mnangagwa offered Chamisa a similar post.

“Under our Commonwealth parliamentary democracy, the opposition is recognised; we recognise the leader of the opposition in Parliament. This is what we are going to do ourselves,” said Mnangagwa.

A constitutional amendment was reportedly considered by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, a move that was eventually scuttled by Chamisa’s decision to dismiss Zanu PF’s antics.

“We are going to deal with nation-building, we want to unite people. We want to celebrate national events as a country,” said Chamisa.

“Mnangagwa will be the leader of the opposition in Parliament starting on the 24th.

“A leader of opposition is not an enemy of the state, he is an extension because government is not one side, it is two sides, the opposing side and the governing side but these comrades of mine do not know that.”

To counter overspending by the state, Chamisa promised a 15-member Cabinet of performance-based ministers who will be relieved of duties if they fail to deliver.

“Do not choose darkness over light. Governance is the second thing which we are going to fix,” added Chamisa.

“We no longer want MPs and Ministers who get elected so as to abuse public funds, we want people who know that Ministers are about developing this country.

“We will have just 15 Ministers, the moment we get more than those then it will simply be a ‘jobs for the boys’ situation.

“Let us have a mean and lean government that is accountable, where one who fails leaves.”