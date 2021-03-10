Chamisa Puts Mnangagwa On Notice, Warns Of Mass Protests

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

THE MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa plans to roll-out mass protests across the country against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, which he accuses of failing to uphold the country’s Constitution.

He made the warning Tuesday while addressing Zimbabweans on his party’s social media platforms where he also laid the MDC Alliance’s 2021 Agenda.

During his address, Chamisa also accused Mnangagwa for handpicking opposition politicians he preferred creating a de-facto one party state in the country.

“We will peacefully resist and oppose evictions, demolitions, and any violations of people’s freedom and citizens’ rights. We will peacefully resist and oppose sustaining businesses and companies that oppress us the people,” he said.

“We will peacefully resist and oppose institutions that oppress us the people. We will peacefully resist and oppose illegal enforcement. We will peacefully resist and oppose unconstitutional laws. We will peacefully resist and oppose the weaponisation of laws and judiciary systems. We will peacefully resist and oppose the illegitimate Oppressors that stole the election.”

Chamisa claimed Mnangagwa was targeting to decimate the MDC Alliance because the main opposition party had refused to recognise his victory in the disputed 2018 presidential election, which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is accused of rigging the results in Mnangagwa’s favour.

“2020 was a difficulty year, but we survived adverse forces that were trained against us, itself a strong testimony of the strength of the idea that we represent and the undying spirit of our people.

“In 2021, we will consolidate our position as the movement that represents the dreams and aspirations of all progressive Zimbabweans. We have identified the strategy of the oppressors is to create a controlled opposition, a government controlled opposition under their command politics. This will effectively establish a one-party state in all but name.

“We are back to the late 1980s when Zanu PF tried to push the one-party state agenda. Now, oppressors want to create a façade with a controlled opposition that obeys Zanu PF dictates and commands,” he said.

Chamisa, however, said the MDC Alliance would resist these attempts.

“This is not only the year of consolidating citizen action but also the year of resisting the creation of controlled opposition and the march towards one-party state politics. It is the year of both consolidation of our party and resistance to the regime’s agenda of controlled opposition.

“Our agenda for 2021 is to bring citizens together under a new consensus, a new convergence, a new alliance broad tent, to speak with one voice, act and win Zimbabwe for change.

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or time. You and I are the ones we have been waiting for. We are the change we seek. 2021 must and will be different because the steps we are going to take will define the future of this country. It cannot and will not be business as usual.

“At all times, we will be guided by our vision – To dismantle autocracy and achieve democratic change by transforming Zimbabwe to a sustainable, just and prosperous God-fearing, ethical and democratic state.”