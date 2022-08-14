Chamisa rules out street violence over jailed Sikhala; scorns at claims he’s behind Susan Mutami rape allegations

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has said his party is not a violent and will never engage in any mayhem activities for the release of jailed party members.

The opposition leader also scorned at ruling Zanu PF party claims that he was behind sensational allegations by Australia-based Zimbabwean Susani Mutami who claimed to have been raped as a minor by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Mvura ikasanaya ndiChamisa, uya musikana weku Australia (Susan Mutami) hameno zvaaitaura achiti ndakanzwai nanhingi, ndikanzwa zvonzi ndiChamisa, ini ndodongorera muchiita zvinhu zvenyu ndaivapo ini? Ndingasaita shohwera? (If it doesn’t rain they blame Chamisa; now this lady in Australia says she was abused by so and so … and they blame Chamisa)” Chamisa said on Sunday.

He was addressing thousands of supporters in Masvingo during a thank you rally following party’s victory in the recently held by-elections.

Chamisa has faced criticism over the party’s failure to press more forcefully for the release of jailed legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole together with a dozen other party activists.

They were arrested for allegedly inciting public violence mid-June this year and have had several bail applications rejected by the courts.

“We are bringing a different type of politics in this country,” said the CCC leader on Sunday.

“Some people have been saying Chamisa tell people to go into the streets for violence because they listen to you. You are the leader, and they will do anything you tell them.

“I said no, God has no confusion, he will be telling me what to do. Please do not force me to do what I have not been told to do yet.

He added; “I will do it when the time is right, I will lead.

“We are not a violent party. Isu tinofamba naJesu; we do not do violent politics. We only do peace politics, developmental politics, transformation politics.”

Sikhala and Sithole together with the other CCC activists were arrested over the violence which rocked the funeral wake and memorial services for slain party member Moreblessing Ali.

The have been denied bail by the courts repeatedly while a firm of international human rights lawyers which offered to represent Sikhala was reportedly blocked by the Government.

Chamisa said his party party has engaged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and African Union (AU) concerning the abuse of the courts by the ruling Zanu PF party.

“Right now, Sikhala, Sithole and our other members are in prison because they wanted justice for Moreblessing Ali. They do not deserve to be in prison, they must be released, bail is a right for everyone,” he said.

“This shows there is a problem in this country, no one must be in prison if not proven guilty. We respect our courts, but we expect them to be constitutional, we have told SADC and AU that the law is being used for political persecution.”