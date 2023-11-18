Chamisa shocked by Mnangagwa’s silence after murder of CCC supporter, continued abductions and torture of opposition supporters

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has expressed shock at government’s failure to speak out against an escalation of politically motivated violence, primarily targeting his supporters.

Four members of the opposition party have been killed by suspected State Security agents and Zanu PF youths, including some who were confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Chamisa was speaking to journalists after paying his respects to murdered CCC supporter Tapfumaneyi Masaya’s family in Mabvuku, Friday.

Masaya was abducted on Saturday while campaigning for the CCC before being tortured and killed by alleged Zanu PF supporters.

His body was found battered and bruised on Monday after a 48-hour extensive search by his colleagues and family.

“We have seen an escalation of this challenge. In the past year we have lost Mboneni Ncube, Moreblessing Ali, a comrade in Gwanda, we nearly lost Takudzwa Ngadziore, we lost Tinashe Chitsunge in Glen View 7,” said Chamisa.

“What is shocking is that there is no statement from government to convey condolences, to discourage this kind of tyranny and terror, to try and correct the settings of murder in the context of our elections.

“We cannot even start to speak of an absence of convictions. Culpability stands at the doorstep of those who are supposed to preside over the state.”

@CCCZimbabwe President @nelsonchamisa questions why government is yet to comment on Tapfumaneyi Masaya's murder and the killings of other members of his party. 🔸Masaya was abducted, tortured & killed by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Mabvuku, Harare. pic.twitter.com/W7T1KcWJOo — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) November 18, 2023

Ncube was stabbed by youths believed to have been funded by former State Security Minister Owen Ncube, Moreblessing Ali’s body was dismembered by a Zanu PF youth in Nyatsime while Chitsunge was stoned to death towards Zimbabwe’s General Elections this year.

Neither President Emmerson Mnangagwa nor the Justice Ministry have commented on the killings.

The police is the only public institution to do so, indicating that it is investigating.