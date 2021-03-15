Chamisa Speaks On Arrest Threats

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says calls for unity in the country should not unsettle top Zanu PF officials, but it is only highlighting the ruling party’s partisanship ideologies cannot turnaround the Zimbabwe’s declining economic fortunes.

Last week, the opposition leader delivered his party’s 2021 Agenda Address, which seemingly revived fading hopes for political change among citizens as he vowed to confront bad governance practices head-on.

Chamisa’s address came after almost year since his party lost its headquarters, popularly known as Harvest House, and critical government financial support to a rival opposition camp, the MDC-T now led by Douglas Mwonzora.

These developments were described by critics as a ploy by the ruling party, using state institutions, to weaken the main opposition party.

But a defiant Chamisa said last week such machinations would not stop the struggle for change desired by the majority of the citizens.

Reacting to Chamisa’s remarks, Zanu PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo accused the opposition leader of trying to cause instability in the country, adding that the ruling party would report him to law enforcement agencies.

Over the weekend fake social medial reports circulated widely claiming the popular opposition leader had been arrested and was being detained at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare.

However, speaking exclusively to NewZimbabwe.com Sunday, Chamisa dismissed as false the arrest reports and instead called on his opponents in the ruling party not to be scared on calls made for unity in Zimbabwe.

“The call for unity must never unsettle anyone because great nations thrive on the pillars of unity. United citizens are the fuel which can deal with the problems and challenges bedevilling our great nation,” he said.

Chamisa added the current partisan mindset exhibited by Zanu PF had proved its incapacity beyond any reasonable doubt hence the need to accord citizens their normative function of deciding on their destiny.

He underscored that national leaders must always consult the citizens.

“Zanu PF must not be scared of my clarion call for convergence. I am not beating drums of war. I am just calling for unity. Great nations are built on unity. Zimbabwe does not need a partisanship leadership anymore. Yes, you may be Commander-in-Chief constitutionally, but the country now needs a Father-in-Chief,” he said in reference to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He appealed for all leaders to “build bridges instead of burning them” and urged the government to be “as realistic as possible” in admitting Zimbabwe was in the worst state of economic decay.

“Honestly claims that the economy is on a rebound and even declaring (cash) surpluses cannot hold when every citizen has evidence of a collapsing economy. Recovery is not an expression of letters in a newspaper but a felt experience,” he said.