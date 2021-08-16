Chamisa Speaks On Zambia Election: “Zimbabwe’s Turn Is Coming”

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is confident he will win the 2023 presidential election in a congratulatory message to new Zambia’s president, Hakainde Hichilema.

The opposition leader Hichilema won the presidential election after six attempts of winning the presidency, defeating the President Edgar Lungu.

In a statement Monday, Chamisa was buoyant he would win the next presidential election.

In 2018, Chamisa was narrowly defeated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in that year’s presidential election. The opposition leader has since rejected the outcome of the election accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of rigging the poll.

“I’m so humbled and excited to have received a call and personally congratulated my brother and President-elect Hichilema,” Chamisa said.

“Join me to congratulate the people of Zambia who continue to inspire us all. Our turn as Zimbabwe is coming. We won’t disappoint! God is faithful!”

Chamisa’s deputy, Tendai Biti added; “Congratulations to the people of Zambia. Congratulations to my friend my brother Hichilema. It has been a long journey of turmoil, tenacity. The arrest, detentions, torture, assaults, and demonisations but as we debated in Como, years ago #Democracy works.”

In 2018, Biti was deported from Zambia where he was seeking political asylum after announcing Chamisa had won the presidential election. Biti was immediately handed to state security agents who arrested him.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance Secretary for International Relations Gladys Hlatywayo said Zimbabweans should copy from the last Zambia’s elections.

“We appeal to all countries in the region especially Zimbabwe to learn from the Zambian experience,” she said.

“In particular, we call for state institutions to serve the Constitution and not partisan interests. It is imperative to respect the will of the people rather than subvert it. Democracy must prevail in the SADC region!” Hlatywayo said.

However, Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana posted on Twitter a picture of Chamisa and Hichilema together adding; “In the folklore of matrimonial unions, there is always that bridesmaid who is never destined to marry. She will be part of a number of bridal crews but for her, the big day will never come. After each wedding, the newly-weds make new friends and stop communing with certain singles.”