Chamisa to present ‘alternative SONA’

By Anna Chibamu

OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa will this week present his “alternative State of the Nation Address”, his spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said Monday.

According to Sibanda, Chamisa’s address will focus on, among other issues, his ideas on the direction the country should take given the deepening social, economic and political crisis.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month gave his State of the Nation Address (SONA) that Chamisa argued was detached from the reality Zimbabweans were living on a daily basis.

“Our president (Chamisa) wants a revolution and believes the current Zanu PF leadership is made up of clueless people who do not care about the suffering masses.

“He believes the current government is a project that is only after stealing our country’s resources with no clue whatsoever to resolve the crisis at hand,” said Sibanda.

“This is what he will focus on in his SONA which is aimed at providing hope to Zimbabweans.”

Sibanda said Chamisa will call on Zimbabweans to take the lead in seeking solutions to the country’s crisis.

“My boss has seen it fit to make sure that before year-end; Zimbabweans must unite and make sure that new blood is injected onto the helm of the nation that has become the world’s laughing-stock,” he said.

“There shall be a time when there will be no need for human-driven cars and with the rate the current leadership is running the country, we are doomed. We will never cope up with anything, we will always trail behind other nations.”

Chamisa lost last year’s presidential elections to Mnangagwa but rejected the poll outcome.

The MDC leader petitioned the Constitutional Court in a bid to reverse the result but this failed after the apex court on constitutional matters rejected his claims of rigging citing lack of evidence to back them.

However, the MDC leader insists he won and wants Mnangagwa to relinquish power.

Mnangagwa argues he won and should be given a chance without mudslinging from Chamisa and the opposition to push his reform agenda that has pushed Zimbabweans to the edge with prices of basic commodities shooting through the roof.