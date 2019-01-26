Chamisa: Tuku hero’s status no act of charity, he earned it

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi’s earned his national hero status through his illustrious music career which transcended borders.

He was speaking on Thursday following a decision by the Zanu PF politburo to declare the veteran musician a national hero.

Chamisa, who also found time to visit the home of the legend, said Tuku’s hero status should not be an act of charity granted to him by any political quarter.

“It’s not even an act of government, it’s not an act of charity. Mr Mtukudzi earned his page, and he earned his heroism,” Chamisa said.

“We don’t even need to debate it.”

Zimbabweans are still divided on who must carry the responsibility of conferring national hero’s status on outstanding citizens in the country.

The Zanu PF politburo has monopolised the process with former President Robert Mugabe often denying his rivals the opportunity to be interred with the greatest.

During Mugabe’s reign, the national hero’s status and the national shrine were the preserve of former liberation war heros.

Mtukudzi became the first ever musician and non-politician to be conferred with the highest honour of the land.

His burial is set for his rural Madziwa home in Mashonaland Central this Sunday.