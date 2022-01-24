Chamisa Unveils New Party Name

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

NELSON Chamisa has announced a new party called the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The party, which would identify itself with colour yellow, was launched at a press conference in Harare Monday afternoon.

Chamisa said the party was dumping the MDC identity altogether, including the symbols.

He said the party would vigilantly defend the people’s vote in 2023.

“We won’t allow ZEC to play and join the other team,” he said.

Took a swipe at President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying: “Mnangagwa did not won the election in 2018 and he knows it, that’s why he had to be saved by the courts.”

“But he has suffered from lack of legitimacy and that’s why he cannot solve problems facing the country. We have given him the chance and he has squandered every chance,” he said.