Chamisa Urges MPs To Prioritise Electoral Reforms

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change’s (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has urged the party’s 20 legislators to focus on ensuring the amendment of the Electoral Act which will usher in sweeping reforms in the manner in which elections are conducted in Zimbabwe.

The legislators, who triumphed in the March 26 by-election, were sown-in Tuesday.

CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba told NewZimbabwe.com that Chamisa gave then a strong briefing shortly before their swearing in, urging them to focus on leveling the electoral playing field ahead of next year’s general elections.

“The president’s message to our parliamentarians was centred on the reform agenda in preparation for the 2023 elections, which is important if Zimbabwe is to finally have free, fair and credible elections,” Siziba said.

“Other pointers were on the need for them to put citizens at the centre of their every decision, to lead with compassion, integrity and honesty and to craft laws for and on behalf of the ordinary people.”

Opposition CCC bemoaned the unfair electoral field at last month’s polls.

In 2018 he claimed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was used to rig the election in favour of Zanu PF.