Chamisa writes to Speaker of Parliament requesting reversal of MPs recalls by “impostor” Tshabangu

By Anna Chibamu

CITIZENS Coalition for Change CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has written to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda requesting that the recalled members of the National Assembly and Senate be reinstated as the decision was made as a result of a “fraudulent letter”.

In a letter dated October 11, 2023 addressed to Mudenda and copied to Senate President Mable Chinomona, Chamisa referenced his letter as a “correction and reversal of recalls made erroneously and mistakenly” and sought the speaker’s intervention to have his legisltors back in Parliament.

15 opposition MPs and 17 councillors were recalled after one Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general wrote to Mudenda and the Local Government Minister Winston Chitando withdrawing them citing they had ceased to be members of the CCC.

However, the CCC leader has dismissed him as an ‘’impostor’’ being used by the ruling Zanu PF party which is seeking a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

Part of Chamisa’s letter submitted to the speaker on Thursday read; “This letter seeks to advise you that on 11 October 2023, in Harare, leaders and representative of the citizen movement, the CCC, from all the districts and provinces met and deliberated of various issues affecting the movement and the nation.

“Of relevant interest, is the issue of our Members of Parliament who were recalled on account of fraudulent misrepresentation. It was observed that, none of the recalled Members of Parliament have ceased to be members of our movement and that the movement has not terminated their membership, let alone recalled anybody.

“Pursuant to this, a resolution was made to correct the mistake and remedy the error by asking your good offices to act accordingly. I have therefore been mandated to write to you to state and advice the following –

That the decision to recall CCC Members of Parliament announced on the 10 October 2023 was made on the basis of misinformation and misrepresentation to office. That the decision was made following the instructions of a fraudulent letter individual without the authorly of the CCC. That we kindly request a review and reversal of the decision to recall CCC Members Parliament announced on the 10th of October 2023. That the Speaker reverses this decision by informing all other institutions to whom the erroneous decision was communicated. That the affected members be allowed back in Parliament to continue with the mandate given to them by the electorate in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.”

Added Chamisa: “Lastly, Hon Speaker, we do take note that on the numerous occasions we write to you, we never receive a response. Witten responses from public bodies like Parliament would be valuable not least because they show courtesy and promote good practice, but more importantly, written communication enables the citizens to fully promote accountability and responsibility and therefore the protection of fundamental rights by enabling the pursuance of effective remedies.”

Meanwhile, Tshabangu on Thursday ordered elected members to report for duty or risk more recalls despite Chamisa ordering his members to disengage from Parliament and councils.