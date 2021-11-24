 Chamisa’s Activists In Court For Calling Cops ED’s “Dogs”

Spread This News

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

SIX opposition MDC Alliance supporters, who were arrested in Epworth Sunday appeared in court Tuesday, charged with criminal insult after allegedly insulting the police calling them President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “dogs”.

The six, who were represented by Noble Chinhanu from the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum are; Nobody Makoni (51), Batsirai Sora (33), Kudzai Sachiwo (27), Jacob Chigodora (32), Chipo Mungoshi (34), and Memory Chikodze (35).

They were released on $5000 bail each by Magistrate Zvidzayi Mateko.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that the six insulted police officers saying: “Mapurisa imi murimbwa dzaMnangagwa. Munongoshandiswa muchafa muchitambura (You police officers are Mnangagwa’s dogs. You are being used; you will die suffering).”

However, the six denied the charges when they appeared before Magistrate Mateko, and accused the police of indiscriminately arresting people to scuttle meetings lined up by the MDC Alliance in Epworth.

Mungoshi, who is partially paralysed, had to be dragged from a vehicle that brought the accused to court by Tambudzai Dzumbunu, a female police officer stationed at Epworth Police Station.

Dzumbunu, who is the complainant in the case, said she received a tip-off, and with other police officers, they raided House No. 2051 in Solani, Epworth.

“When the accused noticed the arrival of the police, they dispersed and later regrouped,” part State outline reads.

Makoni allegedly started insulting the police, accusing them of being Mnangagwa’s dogs and the other accused “echoed the same words repeatedly towards the complainant and her colleagues. The complaint felt insulted by the accused persons’ utterances and filed a report at the ZRP Epworth.”

The matter was postponed to December 14 for trial.