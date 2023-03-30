Chamisa’s CCC sets candidates selection dates; nominees to undergo strict vetting process

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate selection process for the upcoming general elections begins April 5, the party has announced.

The party said it will not hold primary elections which it claims are divisive, prone to manipulation and not a true reflection of leadership in communities.

CCC has set up an independent candidates selection panel which will preside over the process and nominees will be given an opportunity to either accept or turn down the nomination.

Addressing the media Thursday, CCC’s elections officer Ian Makone said the process which begins on Monday is expected to complete in two weeks.

“The nomination process shall commence on the 5th of April and we will be present and undertaking this process in all the wards nationally.

“Community members who have signed into our citizens membership database shall be consulted to nominate their preferred representative for each category in their respective communities .

“In the event that more than one nominee emerges from the nomination process for any electable position, there is a process of consultation within the community which will be a second round of interface with communities with a view to arriving at a single candidate per elected position,” he said.

Makone added there will be a strict vetting process.

“All nominated individuals will undergo our own internal vetting process to ascertain their suitability. We would not want to be given candidates by our own opponents.

“After the vetting and validation of all nominated candidates a full list of successful candidates will then be announced and further validation undertaken before confirmation of the full list”.

The party has also set up a grievance handling committee which will deal with any complaints.