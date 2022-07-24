Chamisa’s CCC wins Kariba by-election

Spread This News

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has retained the Kariba Ward 5 seat after its candidate Tonderai Chikwati polled 303 votes against Zanu PF’s Kudakwashe Mafusire, who garnered 175 ballots.

The ruling party, Zanu PF, lost amid allegations of vote buying and intimidation of the electorate.

Mafusire, courtesy of Zanu PF, also reportedly donated phased out curriculum textbooks and disrupted learning at Mahombekombe Primary School where he held a rally.

Recently, Justice minister and Zanu PF Politburo member, Ziyambi Ziyambi dished out mint-flavoured sweets to supporters attending another rally in the ward, a move described as shameless and taking the electorate for granted.

Speaking following announcement of results Saturday night, CCC interim provincial spokesperson, Blessing Mandava, said by electing CCC, Kariba residents voted wisely for progress.

“Our gratitude goes to Ward 5 residents who voted for development than mint sweets and trinkets. We are humbled by their hunger and thirst for real and meaningful transformation,” said Mandava.

“We would like to thank the Karribeans in General for shutting the door on Zanu PF.”

Mandava raised concern over the lack of proper policing instruments to safeguard the integrity of polls after one Lister, a known Zanu PF activist, manhandled a police officer but was never arrested.

CCC maintains the tally of eight out of nine wards in Kariba Urban, with Zanu PF having only one.