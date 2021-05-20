Chamisa’s MDC Seeks To Fire Bulawayo Chair Over Mwonzora Links

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial chairperson James Sithole faces ouster from both his post and party following allegations the Makokoba legislator has been hobnobbing with rival members from Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.

Also facing similar charges are Njube-Lobengula MP Gift Banda and Luveve legislator Charles Moyo.

According to well-placed sources in the MDC Alliance, Sithole faces a slew of allegations, including that the lawmaker actively participates in MDC-T’s WhatsApp group communication.

At the same time, Sithole also participates in MDC Alliance social media groups in clear signs of a conflicted politician.

“As MDC Alliance, we cannot be led by someone who is double-dealing. Sithole is an active member of MDC-T’s 2014 national council WhatsApp group administered by Collen Gwiyo,” one source said.

Gwiyo, a former trade unionist and MP in Chitungwiza, is an administrator in the MDC-T.

“He also belongs to another MDC-T WhatsApp group by the name ‘MDC-T Way Forward. What does he want in those groups if he is not an MDC-T member?” said a party source who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation.

According to a WhatsApp group seen by NewZimbabwe.com, MDC Alliance MPs Banda and Moyo are also part of the MDC-T 2014 national council social media platform.

“The issue of Sithole and his colleagues’ involvement in MDC-T affairs will be discussed at length during our next provincial meeting. We want the three MPs to come clean on the issue of the WhatsApp groups. Can you imagine a senior member of our party being on the WhatsApp group of Zanu PF? It raises a lot of eyebrows,” said a member of the MDC Alliance provincial executive who also asked not to be named for similar reasons.

Meanwhile, Sithole’s bid to suspend the MDC Alliance Bulawayo’s provincial organising secretary, Tsepiso Mpofu hit a brick wall last Saturday after the provincial executive rejected his recommendation as infighting in the opposition party intensifies.

Sithole had written a recommendation letter charging and suspending Mpofu for alleged misconduct. He accused Mpofu of cancelling the party’s provincial elections directorate meeting with Bulawayo provincial structures.

However, NewZimbabwe.com failed to reach Sithole for a comment, but the MDC Alliance’s spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza declined to comment on the fissures in the party.

“We do not comment on internal matters. Currently, we are busy mobilising voters for the next (2023 national) election,” he said.