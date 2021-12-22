Chamisa’s ‘President’ Film Shortlisted For Oscar Award

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

AWARD-WINNING film ‘President’ by filmmaker, Camilla Nielsson which follows opposition MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa and chronicles the ‘rigged’ 2018 presidential elections has been shortlisted for an Oscar Award.

In ‘President’ executively produced by British Zimbabwean actress, Thandiwe Newton the audience are given a comprehensive insight into the 2018 elections.

The documentary was produced after Nielsson and her crew followed Chamisa and his campaign team for four weeks leading up to the election.

Nielsson who knows her way around the Zimbabwean political scene in 2014 documented the creation of a new Zimbabwean constitution in ‘Democrats’.

This comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists for the 94th Academy Awards.

Fifteen films were voted for by Members of the Documentary Branch and advanced in the Documentary Feature category. The films were picked out of the 138 films that were eligible.

President was shortlisted alongside 14 other documentary features; ‘Ascension’, ‘Attica’, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’, ‘Faya Dayi’, ‘The First Wave’, ‘Flee’, ‘In The Same Breath’, ‘Julia’, ‘Procession’, ‘The Rescue’, ‘Simple As Water’, ‘Summer of Soul’, ‘The Velvet Underground’ and ‘Writing with Fire’.

The annual Academy Awards honor ‘outstanding artistic and scientific achievements in theatrically released feature length motion pictures.’