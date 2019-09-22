Chan: Zim edges closer to qualification

Warriors fans stayed away from the match against Lesotho

Warriors fans stayed away from the match against Lesotho

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe (1) 3

Lesotho (0)1

PRINCE Dube scored a brace to add to another goal from substitute Wellington Taderera as the locally based Zimbabwe Warriors made use of home advantage to beat Lesotho in the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) first leg qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

But Lesotho will have something to fight for after a stoppage time goal from the penalty spot by striker Kalare Holompho left Likuena needing just 2 – 0 home win in the second leg to qualify to the continental championships for the first time.

The winner of the two legged encounter qualifies for the continental finals to be hosted in Cameroon early next year.

After a lethargic start to the match under the searing Harare sun, Zimbabwe, who played in a near empty stadium, broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, Dube heading home a beautiful Phineas Bamusi cross to give the home faithful some cheer.

It was Dube’s fourth goal of the competition after he scored a hat trick in a 3 – 1 home win against Mauritius in Bulawayo in the last round.

Dube had another brilliant opportunity to extend the hosts’ lead early in the second half after he was sent through by Never Tigere but his lofted effort landed on top of the net.

On the hour mark captain Jaure rose the highest to nod home Zimbabwe’s second from the corner kick and give the home side a comfortable lead.

Black Rhinos playmaker Wellington Taderera added a third goal for the Warriors following some good exchanges on the edge of the box, finding the bottom corner with relative ease.

Lesotho failed to test Simbarashe Chinani in goals for Zimbabwe the whole afternoon but manage to pull a goal back after Holompho converted a penalty with virtually the last kick of the game.

Jaure had hacked down Holompho in the box. The second leg will be played in Lesotho on October 18.