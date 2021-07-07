Changes Made To Warriors’ COSAFA Schedule

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

THE Warriors will now kick-off their 2021 COSAFA Cup campaign a day earlier than scheduled against Mozambique this Wednesday at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

This follows a last-minute change to the format of the competition.

Zimbabwe were initially scheduled to get their campaign underway Thursday but the late withdrawal of Madagascar from the COSAFA Cup has forced a change to the format of the competition, which will now have two groups of five teams each.

Madagascar became the second country to withdraw from this year’s COSAFA Cup after the Comoros pulled out due their government’s restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe will now take on the Mambas Wednesday while the changes have also seen Malawi being placed in Group B alongside the West African guest nation Senegal, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Mozambique.

After the opening match against Mozambique, Zimbabwe face Malawi in their second match at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium Friday before they square off against Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Stadium Sunday.

Next Tuesday will see the Warriors go up against West African powerhouse Senegal at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The competition will continue in a round-robin format until each team has played four matches.

With sides only guaranteed three games under the previous three-group tournament format, an added fixture will without any doubt be welcomed by coaches.

Another change that was announced by the organising committee is that teams may use five substitutes in matches, though they must be brought on at only three separate points during the game.

This is in line with FIFA and Confederation of African Football statutes that have been extended for use up until the end of 2022.

The Warriors arrived in South Africa Monday without coach Zdravko Logarusic who was denied entry into the neighbouring country since he did not have a visa.

With assistant coach Lloyd Chitembwe not authorised to enter South Africa, Tonderai Ndiraya, another of Logarusic’s lieutenant is in charge of the team until the head coach obtains a visa.

Zimbabwe squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Lennox Muchero (Yadah), MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United), Patrick Ben Musaka (Harare City), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Nyasha Dube (Little Rock Rangers), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Richard Hachiro (Caps United)

Strikers: Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs), Delic Murimba (Triangle United).