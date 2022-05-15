Chaos as Highlanders, Dynamos class is abandoned due to crowd trouble

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE blockbuster Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash between Highlanders and Dynamos was abandoned as chaos reigned supreme in the biggest match in Zimbabwean club football.

The tense encounter was halted twice, with the second stoppage coming in injury time after Washington Navaya’s controversial goal for Highlanders in injury time which resulted in the home fans invading the pitch in celebration.

The initial interruption lasted 15 minutes as the home team threatened to invade the pitch after Bill Antonio’s tackle left Andrew Tandi with a suspected broken leg.

Antonio was shown a straight red card for the tackle, which resulted in clashes between players and officials from both sides.

After the situation calmed, another lengthy stoppage followed when Highlanders took the lead in the 90th minute through Washington Navaya’s header.

The home team’s fans then invaded the pitch celebrating, while Dynamos players surrounded the referee protesting his decision to allow the goal.

The visitors felt there was a foul on Shadreck Nyahwa in the build-up to the goal while replays showed that the Dynamos goalkeeper Tymon Mvula was also fouled just before Bosso scored.

While the Highlanders fans invaded the pitch to celebrate their team’s goal, the Dynamos players mobbed the referee, claiming a foul, and their fans invaded the pitch, ripping the nets.

The 13 minutes of injury time which had been added by the match officials was not completed as the police failed to restore calm.