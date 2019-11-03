Chaos rocks braai festival

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE much awaited two day National Braai Festival ended Saturday in bad taste with prominent Zimdancedall abandoning his performance and music lovers thrashing the stage with bottles.

The annual Castle Lager sponsored event which was scheduled for the 1st and 2nd November kickstarted with a lively performance from local music luminaries.

Thousands of showgoers thronged the Old Hararians Club in the capital for the fun filled event popular for it’s affordable beer and braai packs.

Hip hop trailblazers, Takura, Ex Q, Freeman headlined the star studded line up with DJ Stavo, DJ Naida on the decks.

‘MuGarden’ hitmaker, Wallace Chirimuko known as Winky D in the music orbits wrapped up the festival with some of his chart busting songs, ‘Musarove Bigman’, ’25’, ‘Paper bag’, ‘Bhachi neJean’, ‘Photo life’, ‘Babe raMwari’ among others.

In his attempt to perform his latest hit song ‘MuGarden’ with a fan the microphones disconnected forcing the star performer to abandon the show.

Angry fans started throwing bottle missles on stage before the anti-riot police came to dismiss the crowd.

With police in hot pursuit and empty bottles flying, the Braai Fest lovers scurried for their cars bring the event to an abrupt and inglorious end.