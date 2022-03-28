Chaos Rocks MDC Alliance After Heavy Poll Defeat

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Reporter

CONFUSION is regining supreme in the opposition MDC Alliance in the aftermath of a heavy deafeat in the Saturday by-election, with a senior party official purporting to have suspended embattled leader Douglas Mwonzora.

The MDC Alliance president had promised supporters and stakeholders victory in its first election since he took over.

“This letter constitutes official notice of your suspension from speaking, representing or conducting MDC Alliance business in any form, shape or capacity for gross violation of the MDC Alliance’s Non Competent Alliance agreement… You suspension is with immediate effect,” reads a letter written Sunday by Zim PF secretary general and a member of the alliance secretariat Marakia Bomani.

Zim PF is a partner in the alliance.

“The MDC Alliance was well funded by Mr. and Mrs. Tax Payer but under your leadership our candidates nationwide failed to win at least one single polling station. You are a disgrace Mr. President,” the letter reads.

“We wish to reiterate that the decision on whether or not to retain you as the MDC Alliance president lies with the MDC Alliance principals. Kindly be advised that your conduct and performance justify our action. You have no moral rights to appeal against this decision,” the letter further reads.

The MDC Alliance had hoped to upstage recently formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) which went on to claim 22 of the 28 parliamentary seats.

The MDC Alliance, which now facing an uncertain future, has since called an emergency press conference Monday.