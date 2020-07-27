Charamba taunts ‘coward’ Chamisa for using Ngarivhume to front July 31 protest

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

SHARP-TONGUED presidential spokesperson, George Charamba has launched brickbats in the direction of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa whom he describes as a coward for allegedly using opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume as a front for the July 31 protests as well as appointing a less ambitious deputy as acting party leader.

In a series of posts on his official Twitter handle #Jamwanda2, Charamba mocked Chamisa for tactfully evading censure over the planned #31July protests when he went on a sabbatical as he mourned his mother who recently passed on in Gutu.

Chamisa has appointed one of his deputies, Welshman Ncube to act as party president during his indefinite mourning period.

Charamba also said Chamisa avoided appointing Tendai Biti, co-MDC A vice president, because he viewed the aggressive politician as a major threat to his job.

“Ever wondered why Nelson Chamisa chose to hand over reigns to the insipid WELSHMAN NCUBE as he grieved over loss of his dear mother? Or why the WELSH man got mired in TRUST FUNDS controversy soon after the appointment…Here we go: The US Embassy in Harare whose govt has always rooted for Tendai Biti as safe bet for American interests here, had hoped to use Ngarivhume and his pseudo-leadership of July 31 disturbances,” Charamba averred.

“…to re-launch Tendai Biti as the new leader of MDC-Alliance, with the impulsive Jobho Sikhala as the TONG for handling hot pieces. Both men are America’s centurions, Biti designated to play the Philosopher-King, while Sikhala is the Hotspur of the equation.

“The choice of Ngarivhume – another of America’s men whose roots are in Chipinge – was the right face for that operation which would have consigned Nelson Chamisa to the dustbin. Previous to Ngarivhume, Americans had hoped for the Malawian cleric, Shingi Munyeza, who was later dropped for being inorganic and tainted after hopes of washing him clean by goading ED to fire him from PAC failed. The key calculation was to ensure that the well-healed insurrection be led by a political nearly-man who would not prove a runaway, thus securing Tendai Biti’s take-over.”

Charamba added, “Nelson Chamisa got wind of it, forcing him to counter that by appointing the man from Wales, while dodging brickbats of violent demonstrations under the plausible cover of ‘in mourning’.

“The young man doesn’t want risks, which is what riles Americans whose wish is confrontational politics in Zimbabwe.

“Soon after, and to checkmate this counter, the Biti group used a wing of G-40 hoping to stop the man from Wales in his tracks!!”

“Unfortunately both sides misread the macroenvironment, and scenario-build on a hesitant State. How wrong!!! It’s now back to drawing board, banking on international pressure and nursing of different projects of inspiring opposition and dissent, a fraction of which has been subcontracted to Dumisani Muleya and his Beverley Court project which will not take off zvayo!!! #handeitione!!!.”