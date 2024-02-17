Charambas say they had accepted reality, moved on until another copyright violation by Jah Signal

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOSPEL artists Charles and Olivia Charamba said they initially had no intention of pursuing a copyright infringement against Jah Signal’s ‘Sweetie’ video until he sampled another one of their songs ‘Tengai Mafuta’ on his which has the same title.

‘Sweetie’ which led to Jah Signal’s rise to fame in 2018 had gained over six million views on YouTube.

In the video in which he interpolated Charamba’s ‘Kana Vanhu Vangu’, the ‘Stonyeni’ hitmaker did not receive approval from Charamba who told him it was “blasphemous” but still proceeded to produce the song.

In September 2023, Jah Signal went on to release another song which is a remix of Mai Charamba’s ‘Tengai Mafuta’ and this prompted the Fishers of Men to make a copyright claim against him.

“We had no plans to act after six (6) years. A few months ago, (September 2023), Jah Signal released another song called “Tengai Mafuta”. The song is a remix of “Tengai Mafuta” by Mai Charamba.

“Just like “Shinga Muroora”, it’s about romantic overtones. Though we had been doing the clean-up on our music for the past three years, we had spared “Shinga Muroora “on the basis that it had made too many views.

“The further infringement on “Tengai Mafuta” prompted us to act on both songs and other infringing songs which had been spared for a long time,” the Charambas said in a statement.

The Fishers of Men also dismissed allegations that they wanted profits made from the ‘Sweetie’ video and made it clear they do not intend to sue Jah Signal.

“We were naturally not pleased but chose not to raise an issue with this. We accepted reality and moved on. We did not even wish to get any payment for this. This remains our position to date, we do not want any share of royalties or damages.

“We also communicated to ZIMURA that we were not interested in sharing money with the artist. Furthermore, have no desire to sue Jah Signal, he’s our son, just like many other young artists,”

Jah Signal’s YouTube channel risks being shut down as it has a more songs which violate copyright laws.