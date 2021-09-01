Charges Against Chombo For Wearing Zanu PF Regalia Dropped

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

THE state has withdrawn charges against former minister, Ignatius Chombo who was facing criminal nuisance charges for wearing Zanu PF regalia.

Chombo has been on remand since December 2017 after he was arrested together with Kudzanai Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and Matthew Mleya.

On Tuesday, he was issued with an arrest warrant after failing to turn up in court.

The warrant was also cancelled after Magistrate Stanford Mambanje ruled that he was not in willful default.

Malvern Mapako from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the court the state was withdrawing charges and “will proceed by way of summons.”

The state alleges that between December 8 and 13, 2017, the Chombo and his co-accused connived to wear party regalia emblazoned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s initials, although they knew they were no longer Zanu PF members.

They took photographs of themselves while wearing the regalia, including hats embroidered with the Zanu PF flag, inscribed “ED” and “Kutonga Kwaro”.

The court heard that the quartet then posted the said photographs on social media.

The Zanu PF leadership saw this as a nuisance and reported to the police.

Chombo was arrested on other several charges soon after the coup that removed the now late former president, Robert Mugabe from office.

Charges against were however dropped after the Constitutional Court ruled that his arrest was unlawful.

He was, however, arrested on fresh criminal charges still pending before the court.