Charter flight for Warriors after outcry

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

The Warriors are now set to fly to Malawi on Saturday morning after ZIFA yielded to pressure from stakeholders and made a last minute change on the team’s travel arrangements.

Due to administrative bungling by the ZIFA leadership, the Warriors faced the daunting prospect of a gruelling 600km road trip to Malawi for an international friendly match scheduled for Sunday.

After the move was criticised by all football stakeholders, including the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe and the general public, the team is now set to fly out on Saturday.

Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela said the team is now going by chartered flight.

“We have secured a chartered plane and Warriors will now depart tomorrow at 1530,” Gwesela said.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) also insisted ZIFA, who recently received Covid-19 bailout from CAF and FIFA, should work on an alternative using the resources at their disposal.

Sports and Recreation Commission chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa commended Zifa for securing a plane to take the team straight to Malawi. Mlotshwa called for continued productive engagement as well as teamwork for the betterment of Zimbabwean football.

“Thank you @online_zifa (ZIFA) for arranging a charter for our Warriors for this weekend’s friendly in Malawi. Let us continue with constructive dialogue and cooperation for the sake of our football,” posted Mlotshwa on Twitter.

On Thursday, coach Zdravko Logarušic named a squad of 18 players, including nine locally based ones for international friendly match against Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday.

Most of the foreign-based players failed to report for duty because of various reasons. The coach, Zdravko Logarusic, was forced to turn to the local-based players, some of whom have not been involved with competitive football since November last year.

Team

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Triangle United), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor), MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows), Ishamel Wadi (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United), King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers: Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum)