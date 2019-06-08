Chasi fires newly appointed ZESA board for alleged incompetence

By Anna Chibamu

NEWLY-APPOINTED Energy Minister Fortune Chasi has fired the entire ZESA board for alleged failure to deal with the current power crisis in the country.

Speaking on national television Friday, Chasi said the rot at the power utility had shown that ZESA had failed to follow good corporate governance and needed experienced, skilled men and women to tackle the current electricity challenges faced by Zimbabwe.

Chasi pointed out that the current blackouts were a real disaster which has caused untold suffering in the country in all sectors and this needed to stop.

“We are currently experiencing load shedding which is ofcourse inconveniencing the public. This means that we need men and women of experience, skill and integrity at ZESA.

“I formulated that it was in the interest of the nation that although this board had sat for a very short period, it is necessary that I should remove it and recompose it.

“I have focused much on ZESA because of its centrality in the family and the challenges that we are facing in the power sector. So I have been trying to identify exactly what the issues are including studying the forensic audit report.

“So I identified corporate governance as a key enabler for power development in the country. The rot at ZESA is seriously deep-rooted to make real corporate good governance. I have reviewed the minutes of the board that I have just dissolved and upon examination of those minutes, I was satisfied that although ZESA is crying out for serious transformation, the board was not dealing with the issues and challenges affecting the power utility,” said Chasi.

During an Energy and Power Development parliament committee hearing last week, Chasi hinted he was going to deal with the rot at the company as he urged the power company to deal with all its subsidiaries and remain with one entity to reduce costs.

The just sacked board was appointed three months ago by the former minister Jorum Gumbo and was being chaired by former Cottco managing director Collins Chihuri.

The previous board was appointed by former Energy minister Samuel Undenge and was chaired by former cabinet minister Herbert Murerwa.

It has become the trend that each minister brings in his or her own personnel to constitute boards.