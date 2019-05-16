Chasi wants Chivayo’s head on a platter

By Staff Reporter

NEW Energy Minister, Fortune Chasi has reportedly wasted no time in his quest to resolve Zimbabwe’s crippling power and fuel crisis demanding of management at the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) to make sure they get back the $5 million the parastatal paid shadowy businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

According to a State controlled daily, Chasi, Thursday afternoon reportedly told management:

“We want our $5 million back.”

Zesa advanced the money to Chaivayo’s Intrateck Zimbabwe as part of a contract entered into with him to develop the Gwanda Solar project.

However the businessman failed to deliver on the contract leading to his arrest. He has since been acquitted with a High Court judge arguing this was a contractual issue that could be followed up through the civil courts.

Chasi was appointed as Energy Minister early this week replacing Jorum Gumbo.