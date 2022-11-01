Cheetahs captain Mashawi retires from international rugby

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national Sevens rugby captain, Kudzai Mashawi has announced retirement from international rugby.

The 29-year-old Harare Sports Club utility player recently led the national side, which is affectionately known as the Cheetahs, during the Rugby World Cup Sevens held in Cape Town, South Africa last month.

Mashawi made his Sevens debut in 2018 after switching from the fifteens format, where he also played for the Sables under former coach Peter de Villiers.

After switching to the shorter format of the game, he went on to enjoy immediate success and went on to take over as the team’s captain in October last year.

The major highlight of his stint as skipper came early this year when he led the Cheetahs to qualification for the Rugby World Cup Sevens after the team finished in second position at the 2022 Africa Men’s Sevens Cup in Uganda.

In a statement confirming his retirement, Mashawi said captaining the Cheetahs was a huge honour for him.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce to you my support system and fans my move away from the Zimbabwe Cheetahs.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support and encouragement throughout my journey.

“Good times and bad you have stood by me. It’s made a permanent mark on my rugby career and I enjoyed my time,” Mashawi said in a statement.

“To be named captain of the nation was an honour, and more so leading a group of passionate, dedicated young men who live and breathe nothing but utmost pride for the Cheetahs Jersey.

“Unfortunately, it’s a part of the journey we all have to partake in and my time is now. I will definitely still be on the field just in a different jersey,” he said.