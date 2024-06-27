Cheetahs leave for Rugby Africa Cup 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cheetahs have left for Mauritius where they will compete in the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup Sevens tournament.

With 12 nations competing for honours, the tournament will run from Saturday the 29th of June to Sunday the 7th of July.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs are in Pool C with Zambia, Algeria and Ghana.

Pool A consists of defending champions Kenya, Nigeria, Madagascar and hosts Mauritius, while Pool B has Uganda, Tunisia, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

The Cheetahs will open their campaign with a clash against Algeria, before meeting Ghana and then neighbours Zambia in their last group game.

The 2024 Rugby Africa Cup comes with a changed playing format as it will be played in two phases, the first one scheduled for the 29th and 30 of June, while the second will be played the following weekend on the 6th and 7th of July.

The top two ranked teams on points accumulated after the two rounds will qualify for the 2025 World Rugby 7s Challenger Series.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs Squad

Head Coach -Ricky Chirengende

Players:

Tapiwa Malenga, Ryan Musumhi, Carlos Matematema, Vuyani Dhlomo, Nigel Tinarwo, Kudakwashe Nyamakura , Edward Sigauke, Shadreck Mandaza ,Dion Khumalo, Kholwani Moyo , Allan Mawunga and Thabani Maguranyanga.