Cheetahs qualify for Sevens Rugby World Cup

Zimbabwe have qualified for the Rugby World Cup Sevens to be hosted in Cape Town, South Africa in September after finishing runners-up at the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Uganda on Sunday.

The Cheetahs lost 28-0 in the final against the hosts Uganda at the Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala but their second-place finish was enough to secure them a place at the global tournament.

Zimbabwe went into the final having already qualified for the World Cup after defeating Zambia 26-17 in the semi-final encounter.

Kenya, who lost to Uganda in the other semi-final, survived a scare to secure the third and final slot after defeating Zambia 19-12 in Africa Men’s Sevens bronze medal match.

Zimbabwe’s second-place finish would have been enough to secure them a place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Instead, fourth-placed Zambia will take Zimbabwe’s slot as the country is still suspended from the Commonwealth after withdrawing in 2003.

Their focus will however be on the Rugby World Cup Sevens, where they will be making their sixth appearance after securing qualification in 1997, 2001, 2009, 2013 and 2018.