Cheetahs upbeat ahead of Africa Games

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE men’s sevens rugby team captain Hilton Mudariki says they are looking forward to having a good campaign at the African Games kicking off early next month in Accra, Ghana.

The Cheetahs will be one of the eleven sporting disciplines representing Zimbabwe at the continental sports games.

Team Zimbabwe is expected to leave the country on the 4th of March and Cheetahs captain Hilton Mudariki is confident in the squad ahead of the games.

“The preparations have been good leading up to the African Games.

“We started late last year after reviewing the Africa Cup and what we needed to work on.

“We are happy with where we are at at the moment,” he said.

Team Zimbabwe is hoping to revive its form at the African Games formerly known as All Africa Games, during the last edition held in Morocco they came back home with four medals that are three bronzes and one silver.

As a way to avoid another humiliation this time around, Sports and Recreation Commission director general, Eltah Nengomasha who is also the team’s Chef De Mission said they have included the Cheetahs who are one of their medal hopefuls.

The Cheetahs captain told NewZimbabwe.com: “As a squad, we understand that pressure is a privilege and we are looking forward to the opportunity.

“For us as a squad, it’s about making sure we tick the boxes we want to, taking it a game at a time and the results will take care of themselves.”