Chegutu council employees not paid for three months; challenge ‘extravagant’ bosses

By Chief Correspondent

CHEGUTU Town Council employees are up in arms with their bosses whom they are accusing of living lavishly, spending ratepayers’ money extravagantly while they have gone for three months without pay.

Acting Town Clerk Jacob Chikuruwo is in the middle of a storm that has threatened to cripple operations in the farming town.

He stands accused of leading a team of senior managers in council who are deliberately ignoring the workers’ plight but paying themselves large sums of money as allowances for unclear reasons.

“Chikuruwo is not the right person for the office he is occupying, and workers have been very patient with him,” said a source who declined to be named.

“We know for a fact he has awarded himself allowances of over ZW$5 million this year alone while we go for three months without our salaries. Service delivery is also at its worst.

“To make matters worse, Chikuruwo has not been anywhere near his office most of the time in question; he is more concerned about attending workshops and I think this has to end now.”

In the past three weeks, NewZimbabwe.com understands Chikuruwo has been away on workshops in Harare, Nyanga, Rusape and Gokwe.

Chikuruwo, whose mobile phone was not going through, is expected in Nyangombe next week alongside other council managers for another round of his workshops.

Council spokesperson Brian Nkiwane said they were in two months salary arrears, not three, but could not be drawn to comment on the series of workshops being organised by its top brass.

“We are two months behind in terms of salaries, but as I speak, some of the employees have had their September salaries paid, with the middle and senior management yet to receive theirs,” said Nkiwane.

“Chikuruwo has been away on council business and will have to answer those allegations himself as I am not in a position to do so. I am not sure about the figures being thrown around too.

“We are doing our best to make sure workers get what belongs to them in time.”

Council employees who spoke to this publication threatened to report their bosses to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) which once visited.