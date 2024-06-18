 Chegutu Pirates PSL fines accumulate to US$10 000

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

CHEGUTU Pirates is the most fined team in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, with charges that have accumulated to over US$10 000, New Zimbabwe.com has learnt.

Nicknamed Zaire, the Premier Soccer League debutante side has been found on the wrong side of the law several times this season, with three games to go before we reach mid-season.

Chegutu Pirates was fined US$3 645 for the abandonment of their match against Dynamos at Baobab stadium after their fans invaded the pitch in protest of the referee’s decision to award Dynamos a goal.

Before the Dynamos charge, the team was also charged US$950 for using a kit without player names and league sponsor’s logos during their match with Yadah.

They were also fined US$250 for delaying match kick-off on the day and US$1 250 for post-match comments to the media claiming the match officials were biased.

Chegutu Pirates captain did not fulfil his mandate of voting for the CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League March monthly awards, an offence which also saw the club being fined US$250.

In May the club was also charged US$2 000 for pitch invasion by club marshalls and security during their match against Simba Bhora.

Zaire’s last charged offence was recorded on the 22nd of May when they failed to provide clean changing rooms for match officials during their match against Ngezi Platinum Stars, hence they were fined US$375.

Below are all the fines for the Chegutu Pirates so far this season.