Chelsea home clash against Spurs clash highlight of EPL Week 27

Liverpool have effectively wrapped up the 2019-20 Premier League title, so it is necessary to look a little further down the table to find the key fixtures in Week 27.

Chelsea’s home clash against Tottenham Hotspur is the most eye-catching fixture of the weekend, not least because of how it may impact the race for the UEFA Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Leicester City’s fixture against Manchester City will play its part in deciding who finishes best of the rest behind Liverpool this term.

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich City have a tough challenge at Wolverhampton Wanderers, a game the Canaries must win if they are to have any real hopes of avoiding the drop.

Saturday, February 22

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Burnley 1-0 Bournemouth

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Southampton 3-1 Aston Villa

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City 1-2 Manchester City

Sunday, February 23

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Manchester United 1-0 Watford

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Norwich City

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal 2-2 Everton

Monday, February 24

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Liverpool 4-0 West Ham United