Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Arrested For Raping Model 

Spread This News











Daily Mail

CALLUM Hudson-Odoi was arrested on suspicion of rape in the early hours of Sunday morning after a model he met online and invited to his home was taken to hospital.

Metropolitan Police officers attended reports of an incident at the England international’s apartment after being called by the woman. An ambulance also attended the scene.

The 19-year-old was arrested by officers and taken into police custody before being released on bail.

A police spokesman said: ‘Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday, 17 May to a report of an unwell woman.

‘When emergency services attended, a woman reported that she was raped. She was taken to hospital.

‘A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape. He was released from custody and bailed to return on a date in mid-June.’

Police returned to Hudson-Odoi’s property on Sunday to continue their investigations into the matter.

The Sun reported that Hudson-Odoi met the woman online and invited her to his home, in breach of lockdown guidelines, sending a vehicle to collect her.

Neighbours of the 19-year-old told The Sun that his acquaintance was ‘very glamorous’ before the property was ‘crawling with police’.

The report says that the Chelsea star is said to have asked the woman to arrive at his property wearing lingerie and that the pair exchanged flirtatious messages beforehand.

Chelsea were contacted by Sportsmail for comment, though news of Hudson-Odoi’s arrest had filtered back to players and staff at the Stamford Bridge club during Sunday afternoon.

Hudson-Odoi was one of the first footballers in the UK to confirm he had to be infected with the Covid-19 in March, but is due to return to group training by the end of the week provided his tests allow him to.

‘I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good,’ he said at the start of April.

‘I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot. The next day I was feeling back to normal.

‘I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn’t. I said to myself this wasn’t actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself ‘I feel good, I feel better’.

‘Everyone has been asking me how I have been which has been class from them. They have been showing me support and saying “Cal, get well soon, I hope you are okay now”.

‘It has been very warming and a good feeling to know you have got your team-mates behind you, backing you and making sure you are feeling well and encouraging you.’

Hudson-Odoi has emerged as one of the Premier League club’s most exciting prospects over the past two seasons. Last year, the 19-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who tabled three bids for the winger worth as much as £45million.

Last September, he became one of the best-paid teenagers in world football after signing extended terms with the Blues worth a mind-boggling £180,000 per week.