Chevrons Bowler Jarvis Ruled Out Of Afghanistan Series

By Sports Reporter

EXPERIENCED Zimbabwe Cricket team fast bowler Kyle Jarvis is set to miss the upcoming series against Afghanistan after being omitted from the 30-man squad which is expected to begin preparations this week due to a disc injury.

Preparations for the upcoming series against Afghanistan got underway on Monday after a squad of 30 players moved into a bio-bubble in Harare.

However, conspicuous by his absence is the 31-year-old Jarvis who has not played any competitive cricket either domestically or for the national team since featuring in a Test match for Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club in January last year.

The absence of Jarvis is a blow to Zimbabwe’s bowling line-up, with another experienced seamer Tendai Chatara also doubtful due to a shoulder injury.

Just like Jarvis, Chimanimani-born Chatara has also had some problems with injuries recently, although he was fit for Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan in November last year.

There is however some hope that Chatara will recover in time for the tricky assignment against an improving Afghanistan team.

The Chevrons will play two Tests and three T20Is against Afghanistan during the tour which has since been shifted from Oman to the United Arab Emirates, with the fixtures also moved to March.

As part of preparations for the series with Afghanistan, Zimbabwe Cricket have picked two regional teams, Southerns and Notherns which will clash in all formats of the game as part of the preparations for the upcoming tour.

The women regional sides are also gearing up for the visit to Zimbabwe by Pakistan for three one-dayers as well as two T20 matches, with the one-dayers on 11, 13 and 15 February while the T20 games are pencilled in for 18 and 20 February at Harare Sports Club.

The regional games will be held in a bio-secure bubble and will play a crucial role in preparing the national teams for important international assignments.

The Zimbabwe men’s does not have many surprises as most of the senior players are included from the squad that toured Pakistan.

Tarisai Musakanda also makes a return to the side, so is off-spinner Tapiwa Mufudza who has been in several training squads, but is yet to earn a cap.

Also returning to the national training side is wicketkeeper batsman PJ Moor and leg-spinner Brendon Mavuta.

Zimbabwe were last in action in November 2020 when they visited Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is.

The last time Zimbabwe played a Test was against Bangladesh in February 2020.

The upcoming tour will also be an opportunity for head coach Lalchand Rajput to reunite with his team after missing out on the tour of Pakistan due to the Indian government’s travel restrictions to Pakistan.

Southerns Squad: P. Masvaure, T. Kaitano, T. Musakanda, S. Williams, R. Burl, S. Raza, R. Chakabva, W. Masakadza, W. Mashinge, V. Nyauchi, B. Muzarabani, P.J Moor, F. Akram, T. Chisoro, C. Mumba, C. Chibhabha

Northerns Squad: K. Kasuza, B. Mudzinganyama, C. Ervine, B. Taylor, T. Maruma, W. Madhevere, R. Mutumbami, B. Mavuta, D. Tiripano, T. Chivanga, R. Ngarava, L. Jongwe, T. Mufudza, M. Shumba, E. Masuku, T. Kamunhukamwe