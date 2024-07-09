Chevrons captain Raza optimistic about youthful team’s future

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMBABWE men’s cricket team captain Sikandar Raza believes there’s a bright future ahead for the Chevrons’ young players.

After a disappointing year that saw them miss out on qualifying for this year’s T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe Cricket is now focused on rebuilding its senior men’s team.

The current Chevrons squad prominently features young talent in the ongoing series against world champions India.

Zimbabwe is laying a solid foundation with this youthful squad as they aim to regain their stature in the cricketing world.

Raza, the most senior player in the squad, expressed optimism about the team’s prospects for the future.

“These young boys will raise the flag high, you just have to sort of show faith and support which you did when I was coming through the ranks,” said Raza.

Players such as Brian Bennet, Wesley Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Clive Madande, Dion Myers, Jonathan Campbell and Antum Naqvi are expected to be key figures for the Chevrons.

Naqvi has yet to make his debut for Zimbabwe in the ongoing series against India.

Newly appointed Zimbabwe Cricket coach Justin Sammons, who took over from Dave Houghton, is focused on transforming the Chevrons into a competitive side.

Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning 13-run victory over India in the first T20, but the world champions retaliated fiercely to level the series the following day.

Raza, who experienced the team’s struggles last year in the World Cup qualifiers where they were defeated by Uganda, is pleased with the team’s recent performances.

Raza emphasized the importance of trusting the process of integrating young players into international cricket.

Added Raza, “I know for you guys results matter a lot but to us, the process matters a lot. This is not a series where we want to hand debut caps.

“We have been on this road in the past where debut caps were given like candies. So if you want to earn your debut cap, playing for your country should mean a lot. A lot of boys have worked a lot harder.”