Chevrons crush by 100 runs to impressive India in second T20l

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

WORLD champions, India produced a batting master-class against Zimbabwe’s Chevrons defeating the hosts by 100 runs to bounce back in the five match T20 internationals at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Having won the toss, India chose to bat taking Zimbabwe bowlers to the sword posting an insurmountable total of 234 losing two wickets in their allotted overs.

Abishek Sharma tormented the Chevrons bowlers posting 100 runs off 47 balls – his maiden ton in his second appearance for India.

Sharma’s performance laid the foundation for India to recover from their nightmarish performance the previous encounter, which they lost by 13 runs.

In response, Zimbabwe’s batting crumbled for 134 all out with Wessly Madhevere top scoring with 46 runs.

Chevrons captain, Sikandar Raza attributed his charges’ failure to replicate Saturday’s form to lack of experience in the team.

“A lot of mistakes made were a lot to do with lack of experience and not so much to do with skills which is a positive.

“As they play and continue to find their feet in international cricket they will learn. We have all been there.

“I am still very happy and positive about how we went about our business. The scorecard may not say that certainly a lot of intent we showed, something that was missing in the past,” said Raza.

Zimbabwe’s batting could not cope with India’s, Mukesh Kumar’s bowling who picked up three wickets.

Chevrons will have to put Sunday’s performance aside when they take on India on Wednesday in the third T20l encounter.