Chevrons duo signed up for Nepal T20 League

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe cricket team players Sean Williams and Ryan Burl will have an opportunity to showcase their talents in the shorter version of the game after earning contracts to feature in the inaugural edition of the Nepal T20 League which kicks off this Friday.

Thirty-six-year-old Williams will be one of their five foreign players in the Far West United side which is one of the six franchises featuring in the Nepal T20 league.

The other foreign players include Bangladeshi Mohammad Shahid, Matthew Forde from the West Indies, Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi and Pakistan star Umair Ali.

Burl (28) will represent Kathmandu Knights along with Azmatullah Omarzai from Afghanistan, Englishman Alex Blake and Indian Virandeep Singh for the upcoming Nepal T2 competition.

Burl’s Kathmandu Knights will play the first match of the tournament against Pokhara Avengers on Friday while Williams and his Far West United entertain Lumbini All Stars later on the same day.

Williams is currently the eighth-best all-rounder in T2Ois at the moment while Burl who achieved his best T20 all-rounder ranking of fifth place back in August 2021 is 34th in the world.

It will be the first time that the two Zimbabwean players will get a piece of T20 action following a memorable Men’s T20 World Cup performance by the country.