Chevrons’ final T20 World Cup warm-up match abandoned

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S final International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup warm-up match against Namibia, scheduled for the Junction Oval in Melbourne earlier Thursday, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

After losing to Sri Lanka by 33 runs in their first official warm-up game Tuesday, the Chevrons were hoping to finalise their preparations with a morale-boosting win against Namibia.

However, their hopes of some competitive match practice were hampered by bad weather which meant they ended up having an indoor practice session as part of their preparations for the upcoming event.

With the cancelation of Thursday’s warm-up match, Zimbabwe will not have any more preparatory matches before their opening T20 World Cup match against Ireland in Horbat, Tasmania next Monday.

After the crucial opener against the European side, the Zimbabwe side will take on the West Indies two days later and then round off their first-round action against Scotland next week Friday.

The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12 stage, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia.

Eight teams have a bye in the first round, and these include hosts and defending champions Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Zimbabwe are returning to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after missing last year’s event in the UAE and Oman.

The Chevrons did not take part in the qualifiers of the last edition of the competition after a suspension by the ICC due to government interference in the administration of the game.