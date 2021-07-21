Chevrons In Humiliating Series Whitewash

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ALARM bells are beginning to ring in the Zimbabwe national cricket team camp after the Chevrons succumbed to a 3-0 whitewash defeat to Bangladesh following a five wicket defeat in the third One Day International (ODI) at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

The defeat puts more pressure on Indian expatriate coach Lalchand Rajput and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)’s selection panel after a dismal run of poor form by the national side in recent months.

More importantly it puts a big dent on Zimbabwe’s hopes of securing automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India after Bangladesh collected all the available 30 ICC ODI Super League points from the three-match series.

Bangladesh’s victory was inspired by a brilliant century from their captain Tamim Iqbal after he hit his fastest century in ODIs off just 87 balls before he was out for 112 off 97.

The experienced opener shared an opening stand of 88 with Liton Das (32), while man-of-the-series Shakib Al Hasan (30), Mohammad Mithun (30) and Nurul Hasan (45 not out) were the other notable run-scorers for the visitors as they reached 302 and won with 12 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe had earlier appeared on course to register their first win of the series after being bowled out for 298 in what looked like a competitive total.

Earlier, after being put into bat by Bangladesh, Zimbabwe rode on wicketkeeper batsman Chakabva’s aggressive start to lay the platform for the big total.

Following Chakabva’s 91-ball 84, quick fifties from Sikandar Raza (57 off 54) and Ryan Burl (59 off 43) helped the hosts get close to a total of 300.

Pacer bowlers Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets apiece.

In the end it was a disappointing ODIs series defeat for the hosts who also lost to Bangladesh by 220 runs in the one-off Test.

The teams meet in T20s on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.