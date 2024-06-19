Chevrons miss out on 2026 T20I World Cup automatic qualification 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE men’s cricket team will have to play African Qualifiers for the 2026 men’s T20I World Cup after missing out on a direct berth.

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday confirmed 12 teams who have automatically qualified for the next T20 World Cup, with Zimbabwe being the only full member country missing out due to a poor performance in recent times.

As a full member country, Zimbabwe would have automatically qualified for the next T20 World Cup edition but the USA’s stellar performance at the ongoing tournament has impeded them as the host has surprisingly become the only associate member to make it into the Super Eight.

The 2026 men’s World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and both qualified automatically on the merit of being hosts.

Other than them, all the other teams that progressed to the Super Eight of the ongoing T20 World Cup automatically gained qualification and these are England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Australia and USA.

The other three teams to make up the 12 automatic qualifying teams were selected based on rankings and these are New Zealand (ranked 6th), Ireland (ranked 11th) and Pakistan (ranked 7th).

Just like the ongoing T20I World Cup being co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, the 2026 edition will have 20 teams participating, meaning Zimbabwe will have to fight for the remaining eight slots through the African Qualifiers where it will battle with associate members in the region.