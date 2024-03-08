Chevrons’ poor performance forces Masakadza to resign

Hamilton Masakadza was serving as Director of Cricket.

Former Zimbabwe men’s cricket team captain Hamilton Masakadza has resigned from Zimbabwe Cricket where he was serving as Director of Cricket.

Masakadza’s resignation was announced by Zimbabwe Cricket on Thursday.

The 40-year-old stated that the Chevrons’ poor performance which saw them failing to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup was one of the reasons why he threw in the towel.

“As much as there has been a lot of progress in my tenure, the fact remains that we are the only Full Member nation not participating in the next T20 World Cup after our shock loss to Uganda.

“This was indeed one of the lowest points of my career and I take full responsibility as Director of Cricket,” said Masakadza.

Masakadza was appointed as Director of Cricket in 2019 and he has led Zimbabwe Cricket on several new projects, amongst those was the National Premier League which was introduced in 2020, Zim Afro T10 and the Women T20 Cup.

The former top batsman follows former Chevrons coach Dave Houghton as the second person to step down following the Chevrons’ poor run last year which saw them failing to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup.