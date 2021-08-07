Chevrons’ Rescheduled Tour Of Ireland To Begin August 27

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national cricket team’s tour of Ireland which was initially postponed last month has been rescheduled to begin on August 27 on the advice of Ireland’s health authorities.

The tour was originally scheduled to start on August 6, but Zimbabwe Cricket was yet to receive clearance from the Ireland government due to complications around Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement late on Thursday, Ireland Cricket said the tour would now go ahead, although it will now get underway with the five-match T20I series as opposed to the previous schedule that had the tour starting with a three-match ODI series.

The Chevrons will now also have an opportunity to fine-tune ahead of the ODI series as they will pay against Ireland Wolves in a 50-over warm-up match between the two series.

“There has been a great deal of behind-the-scenes work on pulling together a revised playing programme since the earlier series postponement, but thanks to the support of Provincial Unions and various hosting clubs, we have managed to create a schedule that meets the evolving requirements of health and sporting authorities, while ensuring we can still host these extremely important matches within the available window,” Ireland’s High Performance cricket director Richard Holdsworth said in the statement.

The first two T20Is will be played in Clontarf, and the last three will be played at Bready, which was originally supposed to host only the first two T20Is. The ODIs, which are part of the World Cup Super league, will all be held in Stormont.

“In order to meet quarantining requirements in both jurisdictions, the visiting side will spend the first ten days of their tour training and playing in the Republic under biosecure protocols, then the two sides can then move to Northern Ireland to complete the series,” Holdsworth said. “As a consequence of this change, we have had to flip the order of the T20I and ODI series, and we will see the return of international cricket at Clontarf for the first time since May 2019.”

Zimbabwe will not take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup after they failed to participate in the qualifiers due to the country’s suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over government interference in the sport.

The ODI series will however be significant for both teams as it will provide them with an opportunity to earn precious points on the ICC World Cup Super league points table and push for qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

In their most recent ODI series, Zimbabwe were swept 3-0 at home by Bangladesh. As for Ireland, they are placed seventh on the Super League table, although they have had the benefit of playing 12 matches; Zimbabwe have played only six.