Chevrons’ Shining Light: Raza Rewarded with US$10k, shortlisted for ICC gong

By Darlington Gatsi

CHEVRONS all rounder Sikandar Raza has been recognised by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) for his illustrious performances for the national team with a windfall of US$10 000 and a plaque.

The all rounder was a light in the Chevrons dark year, where they failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup to be hosted by West Indies and USA and last year’s ODI World Cup that was held in India.

Raza also made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he turned out for Punjab Kings.

Speaking after receiving the award, Raza expressed gratitude to Zimbabwe Cricket for the recognition pledging to put in stellar performances for the national team.

“Thank you very much to ZC and everybody involved. It really means a lot and I think this has to be the way going forward. May it continue even after I am long gone.

“This is a very good start to a new tradition and I think we needed it in our organisation so I’m just speechless. I wasn’t expecting this. I owe this country a lot and I think that is my biggest motivation,” said Raza.

He was a mainstay in Zimbabwe’s ODI World Cup qualifiers that were staged in Zimbabwe and was named in the CricTracker team of the year.

ZC managing director Givemore Makoni said Raza’s exploits for the Chevrons last year could not go unnoticed.

“We thought with his achievements and what he has done throughout the season, he deserved recognition from the company. He scored runs, he has taken wickets and he has led from the front and I think it’s befitting,” said Makoni.

Meanwhile, Raza has been shortlisted for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 player of the year.

Raza will battle it out with Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Suryakumar Yadav (India) for the gong.