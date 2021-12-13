Chevrons Star Muzarabani Retained For Pakistan Super League

Spread This News

ZIMBABWE national cricket team star Blessing Muzarabani, who won the title with Multan Sultans last season, will remain with the team ahead of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next month.

The decision to retain Muzarabani’s services was confirmed by the PSL defending champions on Sunday when they named their final squad for the seventh edition of the popular T20 tournament after participating in the draft for players.

Muzarabani will be making his second stint in the high profile tournament after enjoying an impressive debut season for Multan Sultans in their successful Pakistan Super League campaign.

The lanky bowler wrote his own piece of history after he became the first Zimbabwean to win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following Multan Sultans’ 47-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the final, in Abu Dhabi in June.

During the stint in the PSL Muzarabani had the opportunity to work with Zimbabwean cricket legend Andy Flower, who was coach of the Multan Sultans.

He will be eager to make another good impression with the Multans Sultans again next month.

The Sultans selected Australia’s Tim David, who was previously with Lahore Qalandars, in the Platinum Category, while their other notable picks included West Indian duo of Odean Smith and Rovman Powell, and Pakistan trio of Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Snr and Rumman Raees.

These players will join Imran Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sohaib Maqsood who were retained earlier in the week.

The PSL’s latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.