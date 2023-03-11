Chevrons star Raza confirms availability for Netherlands series

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket team star Sikandar Raza has confirmed his availability for the Chevrons’ upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Netherlands which begins on March 21 at Harare Sports Club.

The 36-year-old allrounder missed Zimbabwe’s T20I series against Ireland in Harare and the preceding Test series against West Indies in Bulawayo last month due to franchise cricket commitments abroad.

Raza’s participation in the upcoming series against the Netherlands was also doubtful due to his commitments in the ongoing Pakistan Super League which runs until March 19.

The player has however confirmed through his social media platform that he will be available for the upcoming series which is part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

“Can’t wait to join the Chevrons for the series, dear Zimbabweans I shall be there InshaAllah (God willing) for the series. See you all soon,” Raza said on his social media platforms responding to ZC’s tour confirmation.

Raza’s availability will be a very big boost for the Zimbabwe team which is seeking to build some winning momentum ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June and July.

The explosive batsman has been in very good form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars.

The Zimbabwean star has been an integral part of the team and last week, after his heroics with the bat, was honoured for his contribution to the team’s victory.

Raza’s Qalanders are at the top of the Pakistan Super League log standings with 12 points from eight games, the same number of points and games played as second-placed Islamabad United.